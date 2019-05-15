Alabama ban on nearly all abortions in GOP governor's hands

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey will now decide whether to sign legislation that would outlaw almost all abortions in the state as some conservatives seek to ignite legal fights in the hopes of getting the U.S. Supreme Court to revisit the landmark 1973 decision that made the procedure legal.

The Alabama Legislature on Tuesday gave final approval to the nation's most restrictive abortion law in the country, a measure that makes performing abortion a felony at any stage of pregnancy with almost no exceptions.

Ivey will now decide whether to sign the bill State senators voted for 25-6. It cleared the House of Representatives earlier 74-3.

State Rep. Terri Collins said the goal is to create a court case to challenge the 1973 decision that legalized abortion nationwide.

Sen. Bobby Singleton, who voted against the bill, said the state should be ashamed.

