SAN FRANCISCO, Cal.- According to a recent survey the majority of Americans are concerned with the impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on journalism.
The PR and marketing firm Bospar has released the results of its survey of over 1,000 adult Americans concerning AI and the news.
“While the threat to humankind is still perceived to be far off, the use of artificial intelligence in media stories has raised immediate unease for the future of journalism, the quality of stories, sources, and misinformation, as well as jobs in media in the near future," said Curtis Sparrer, Bospar Principal.
Key findings of Bospar's survey on AI and Journalism:
- 93% of survey respondents expressed some level of fear that the future of news reporting could mostly be created with AI technology.
74% believe at least 25% of news articles will be AI-generated by 2025, and 29% believe more than half of news articles will be AI-generated by 2025.
56% believe that AI eventually will fully control the news media including what they report and the questions they ask sources.
81% are nervous about the spread of disinformation, misinformation and bias through AI, and think AI-generated news requires additional government regulation to combat their spread.
- 96% have some level of fear that more than half of all media jobs could be at risk of becoming automated.
