A new report from the National Urban League is citing what the civil rights and urban advocacy group says are some of the top threats to democracy for Black Americans. And those leading threats are described as extreme views adopted by some local, state and federal political leaders who try to limit what history can be taught in schools and seek to undermine how Black officials perform their jobs. The annual State of Black America report documents an increase in recent years in hate crimes and efforts to change classroom curriculums, as well as attempts to make voting more difficult. It also cites examples of extremist views being normalized in politics, the military and law enforcement.