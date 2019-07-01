INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. - You can help save injured turtles by donating old bras to this North Carolina animal rescue group (PO box address at end of video).

Carolina Waterfowl Rescue is asking women to donate the eye closures from bra fasteners. The closures are combined with glue to wire turtle shells back together.

Rescue group employees say the majority of turtles they see have been run over by cars or boats.

Right now is their busiest season, so any donation helps.

More information can be found on Carolina Rescue Fowl's Facebook page.