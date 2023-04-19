Long before ballots are tallied and reliable polls are conducted, one of the earliest ways to gauge the popularity of presidential candidates is with dollars. Those who raise ample amounts of cash will have the resources to pay for ads, travel and hold events deep into the primary. Those who struggle, or run out of cash, often drop out. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the release of fundraising numbers at the advent of a new presidential campaign season often involves a degree of gamesmanship. That telegraphing is only heightened in 2024, as former President Donald Trump, a historically prolific fundraiser, tries to retain his hold as the most dominant figure in the Republican Party and win the presidency again.