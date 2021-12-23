Apple employees to hold walkout on Christmas Eve

Employees of tech giant Apple have announced their intention to walkout on Christmas Eve in protest for better working conditions. The group of protesters organizes under the name Apple Together.
The group is proposing that all Apple workers call out or walk out of work tomorrow. They ask that patrons stand in solidarity and do not cross the picket line by refraining from buying Apple products that day.
“We are Apple. We deserve a respectful workplace. We deserve paid sick time. We deserve protection on the frontlines. We deserve proper mental healthcare,” Apple Together said on Twitter. “Demand that Apple upholds its image with your wallet.”
Apple Together also included a link for participants to access strike funds.
There have been several reports that while the majority of Apple corporate workers are not scheduled to work Christmas Eve, the majority of Apple’s other employees are.
It is likely that this is aftermath from the “#AppleToo” reports this August, where employees shared experiences of discrimination, harassment, bullying and more in the Apple workplace. Some Apple shareholders have since requested that Apple conduct a civil rights audit.
Apple Together states that the group came to be over a period of time and challenges. When “#AppleToo” began to gain more traction, Apple employees had begun working together to try and implement change.
“However, we’re seeing an increase of rules restricting our ability to continue collaborating on workplace issues that are important to us,” Apple Together said on their website. “We’re making our own space off of our virtual campus to ensure that our voices can still be heard.”