Arguments were seen from both parties over abortion access at the Senate with no official decision yet

WASHINGTON DC - The United States Senate proceedings have seen conflict between Republicans and Democrats over abortion access.
Today, arguments were seen from both parties over a bill prohibiting states from restricting access to abortion. This bill came to the floor after the leaked supreme court opinion that would remove Roe v. Wade as a legal precedent giving states the ability to set their own laws on abortion.
Washington State Senator Maria Cantwell spoke to the Senate floor yesterday. Cantwell called on the Senate to defend reproductive health care freedom and to rebuke the republican attempt to "drag abortion back into the dark ages."
"We're going to remember everyone who votes against the right to an abortion," said Washington State Senator Patty Murray with a warning for the future, "this November we'll use our voices and our votes. We're not going to let anyone forget."
Senator Cantwell, Murray, and their colleagues revived the bill to show Americans where all Senators stand on reproductive rights.
Today's vote will be largely symbolic, that's because Democrats don't have the 60 votes needed to break a Republican filibuster.
Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell said this issue should be dealt with at state levels.
Legislatures in nearly half the country have passed laws this year either to restrict access to abortion or expand it, with all eyes on the supreme court and its final ruling, which will likely come late June.
West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin is the only Democrat who has not revealed how he will vote on today's bill.
