WASHINGTON, D.C.-
President Biden's All Station Accessibility Program (ASAP) was unveiled today. The bipartisan infrastructure law provides funding to make public transportation rail stations accessible for all.
$1.75 billion will be allocated to make it easier for people to get on board at the nation's oldest railway public transportation systems.
The money will be used to retrofit legacy rail systems (those built before 1990). These systems will be retrofit, repaired, modified, or even relocated to increase accessibility for those with limited mobility.
"While our country has made enormous progress in the three decades since passing the Americans With Disabilities Act, too many people with disabilities still don't have access to reliable public transportation," said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, upon ASAP becoming law.
