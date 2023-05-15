Four people, including a suspect, were killed and two police officers wounded during a shooting in northwest New Mexico on Monday, authorities said.
Three "civilian victims" were killed, Farmington police said, in addition to one suspect who was "confronted and killed on scene."
One Farmington police officer and one member of the state police were also wounded, Farmington police said. Both were stable.
Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents and San Juan County Sheriff’s deputies also responded to the shooting.
Investigators were concentrating their work on Dustin Avenue between Ute and Apache streets in Farmington, officials said.
The city, with a population of a little over 46,000, is about 200 miles northwest of the state capitol in Santa Fe.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.