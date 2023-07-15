At least four people have been killed in a mass shooting in Hampton, a small city in western Georgia, on Saturday morning.

Law enforcement identified Andre Longmore of Hampton as a suspect in the killings in a news conference Saturday evening.

A list of mass killings in the United States since January The latest mass killing in the United States happened on July 4 in Shreveport, Louisiana. Police said multiple males probably exchanged gunfire at an annual Independence Day block party just before midnight, killing at least four people and injuring at least seven others. The Shreveport shooting is the country’s 30th mass killing this year — in which four or more people died, not including the assailant, within a 24-hour period. Four days before it happened, the U.S. set a grim milestone with a new record for the deadliest six months of mass killings since at least 2006.

At around 10:45 am, Longmore shot and killed four people, three men and one woman, officials said. The victims were not identified pending notification of next of kin.

“This is a sad day in Hampton. It’s not normal for us and as a community we will grieve together," said Hampton Police Department Chief James Turner of the shootings. "As a police department we will do everything in our power to make ensure that the person is brought to justice.”

Officials are investigating if Longmore is related to any of the victims. A motive for the shootings was not immediately clear Saturday.

A reward of $10,000 is being offered for any information leading to Longmore’s arrest.

Henry County Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett urged residents not to approach Longmore as he’s known to be armed.

"Wherever you are, we will hunt you down in any hole that you may be residing in and bring you to custody, period," Scandrett said at Saturday's briefing.

The shootings are still under investigation, with at least four active crime scenes, said Turner.