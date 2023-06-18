Police say two people were killed and three others injured when a shooter began firing “randomly” into a crowd at a Washington state campground that was hosting people attending a nearby music festival on Saturday night. Police say the suspect was among those injured and that he was shot in a confrontation with law enforcement. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says it received a report of a shooting shortly before 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the camping area near the small city of George, 149 miles east of Seattle. The shooting happened several hundred yards from the Beyond Wonderland electronic dance music festival. Organizers posted a tweet saying Sunday's concert was canceled.