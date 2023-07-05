At least nine people, including a child and a teenager, were injured in a shooting in the nation's capital early Wednesday during Fourth of July celebrations, police said.
Officers responded to reports of a shooting on Meade Street just before 1 a.m. local time, Washington, D.C., Police Department Assistant Chief Leslie Parsons said in a video release.
A nine-year-old child and a 17-year-old were among those shot, he said. All of the victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Parsons said the victims had been gathered for Fourth of July celebrations.
He said the shooting was believed to have been targeted.
A suspect had yet to be identified but Parsons said police were looking for a dark SUV.
