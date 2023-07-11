As inflation continues to squeeze household budgets, many are turning to credit cards to cope: American consumers now owe $986 billion on their credit cards, surpassing the pre-pandemic high of $927 billion. Carrying those balances is growing more expensive, as the Federal Reserve continues to raise the federal funds target rate—which can drive up credit card interest rates—in an attempt to curb inflation. Paying down credit card balances can be difficult, but certain locations are better suited for the challenge. Researchers ranked metros and states according to a composite score based on several key factors: cost of living compared to average (35%), cost-of-living-adjusted median earnings (20%), unemployment rate (20%), percentage of employees that are full time (15%), and share of residents with delinquent credit card debt (10%).