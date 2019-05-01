WASHINGTON — In his first public testimony since the release of special counsel Robert Mueller's report, Attorney General William Barr sought to defend himself Wednesday against accusations from Democrats that he misled Congress about the Mueller team's concerns over his description of their findings.

At a hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, Democrats pressed Barr about a newly reported letter Mueller sent him that said the attorney general's initial four-page description of the special counsel's conclusions had caused public confusion and did not fully capture his report’s "context, nature and substance.”

Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., asked Barr why he had testified to Congress last month that he didn’t know whether Mueller supported Barr’s conclusion that there was insufficient evidence to conclude President Donald Trump had obstructed justice, even though he had received Mueller’s letter about two weeks earlier.

Barr answered that he had spoken with Mueller by phone after receiving his letter, and the special counsel told him he did not think his description of the report's findings were inaccurate.

Barr recalled that at his earlier appearance before Congress last month, lawmakers had asked him about news reports that described "unidentified members expressing frustration over the accuracy relating to findings."

"I don't know what that refers to at all," Barr said.

"I talked directly to Bob Mueller, not members of his team," Barr continued. Earlier in Wednesday's hearing, the attorney general said Mueller had told him in their phone conversation that “the press reporting was inaccurate” and his concern focused on Barr's statement of the reasons that special counsel did not ultimately reach a conclusion on obstruction.

Mueller "wanted to put more out on the issue," Barr said. "He argued for putting out summaries written by his office" in the two volumes of the report. “He was very clear with me that he was not suggesting that we had misrepresented his report.”

Barr said, however, that he was not interested in putting out summaries or portions of the full report piecemeal because that could lead to further confusion about Mueller's report.

Speaking about Barr’s testimony to Congress in April regarding whether Mueller team's was concerned about the attorney general's description of their findings, Leahy said, “I feel your answer was purposely misleading, and I think others do too.”

Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin, D-Ill., also grilled Barr about his earlier testimony in light of Mueller's letter, which The Washington Post first reported late Tuesday.

“Attorneys do not put things in writing unless they’re pretty serious,” Durbin said.

Barr's letter to Congress, which was made public at the time, said the Mueller investigation "did not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities." It also said the special counsel's investigation "did not draw a conclusion — one way or the other — as to whether the examined conduct constituted obstruction."

QUESTIONS ON MCGAHN, LEWANDOWSKI EPISODES

At Wednesday's hearing, the Judiciary Committee's ranking Democrat, Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, pressed Barr about an episode outlined in Mueller's 448-page report in which Trump directed then-White House counsel Don McGahn to call Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to have Mueller "removed" just weeks after he was appointed as special counsel in 2017.

According to the report, McGahn recalled Trump phoned him and told him to "tell Rod that Mueller has conflicts and can't be the Special Counsel" and "Mueller has to go," McGahn recalled. The episode prompted McGahn to consider resigning, the report said.

Then, after the news media reported about Trump's demand, the president denied making it and insisted McGahn dispute news reports, Mueller wrote. Trump said he merely wanted McGahn to inform Rosenstein of Mueller's supposed conflicts of interest — conflicts that McGahn and other advisers told Trump were "silly" and "not real," the report said.

When asked by Feinstein if Trump's actions constituted obstruction of justice, Barr answered, “We felt with that episode, the government would not be able to establish obstruction. To be obstruction of justice ... it has to be tied to impairing the evidence in a particular proceeding.”

Barr added that there’s a “distinction” between firing Mueller with no basis and having him removed based on a conflict, because the latter would likely mean another special counsel would ultimately be appointed and the probe would continue.

When asked whether it was necessary to establish "an identifiable conflict that made sense" to ensure it wasn't "a fabrication," Barr said that "as a matter of law, I think the department's position would be that the president can direct determination for the replacement of a special counsel," and, "the obstruction statute does not reach that conduct."

"Putting that aside, the next question would be if it reached the conduct, could you here establish corrupt intent beyond a reasonable doubt," he said, adding Mueller's report did not come to that conclusion.