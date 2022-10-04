The Vacationer, a travel research resource, samples hundreds of flight prices around the country to forecast when will be the best – and when will be the worst – days to fly this upcoming holiday season. It’s not too late to get a good deal on your flight, but for next year, it’s best to buy holiday flights in June and July.

THANKSGIVING

It recommends flying on November 20, 21 or 22 to save the hassle. Save even more money by flying out on Thanksgiving day, though limited seats are available. Thanksgiving flight forecasts are slightly more predictable, according to the report, because it falls on a Thursday each year, while other winter holidays are different every year.

Conversely, the busiest flight days for Thanksgiving will likely be November 23 and November 27. The Vacationer recommends flying back home on Black Friday, as flights are usually cheap, or November 28-29.

CHRISTMAS

For Christmas, the report recommends leaving closer to Christmas Eve; the earlier you fly out Christmas week, the better. Flights are generally cheap on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but December 18 through 20 are also recommended as the best days to fly out.

The Vacation recommends flying home on December 28, 29 or 30, to avoid the rush the days before.

The worst forecasted flight days are December 22 and 23 for flying out, and December 26 and 27 for flying back.