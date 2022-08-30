Best places by data to buy a home

UNITED STATES — In a WalletHub study that compared 300 cities’ real-estate markets, multiple Washington cities scored well. The study used data from 17 indicators of housing-market attractiveness and economic strength, like median home-price appreciation and job growth. According to the study, mortgage rates have doubled in the last year, and home values have risen about 21% on average.
The first city in Washington listed is Bellevue, ranked 14. Before that, there are seven cities in Texas, two in Arizona, two in Tennessee and two in North Carolina. Seattle wasn’t far behind at 16. There is one Oregon city, one California city and one Idaho city on the list before the next Washington city, Vancouver, at 29.
Washington isn’t listed again until 51, with Tacoma, followed by Renton at 54 and Everett at 57. The city of Spokane Valley ranks 60, just three above Portland, Oregon. Kent ranks 73 and Spokane ranks 77.
There’s another large gap in Washington cities, with the next mention at 105 with Federal Way. Yakima ranks 136, the last Washington city to make the cut.
WalletHub also noted which cities had the lowest and highest median days on the market. Both Renton and Everett were in the top five. Both Bellevue and Spokane ranked in the five cities with the lowest foreclosure rate. Bellevue was also the city with the fifth-lowest percentage of delinquent mortgage holders.
