WASHINGTON, D.C.-The Biden Administration officially launched its Saving on A Valuable Education (SAVE) plan on August 23.
The updated income-driven repayment application tool can be accessed through StudentAid.gov. and in the coming days the Department of Education will reach out to almost 30 million borrowers who are eligible to apply for the SAVE plan.
"Starting today, millions of borrowers can reduce their monthly student loan bills by enrolling in the SAVE plan, the most affordable repayment plan in history," said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.
The new income-driven repayment application will reportedly take less than 10 minutes to complete and will give borrowers the option of having their incomes securely accessed for recertification every year.
According to the U.S. Department of Education, under the SAVE plan, a single borrower who makes less than $15 an hour will not have to make any payments, and borrowers earning above that amount would save more than $1,000 a year on their payments compared to other IDR plans.
Estimated benefits of the SAVE plan from the Department of Education:
- Over 1 million low-income borrowers will qualify for $0 repayment.
- 70% of borrowers who were on IDR plan before the payment pause would stand to benefit from the SAVE plan's new provision that borrowers who pay what they owe on this plan will no longer see their loans grow due to unpaid interest.
- Borrowers will see their total payments per dollar borrowed fall by 40%. Borrowers with the lowest projected lifetime earnings will see payments per dollar borrowed fall by 83%, while those in the top would only see a 5% reduction.
- A typical graduate of a four-year public university will save nearly $2,000 a year.
- A first-year teacher with a bachelor's degree will see a two-third reduction in total payments, saving more than $17,000, while pursuing Public Service Loan Forgiveness.
- 85% of community college borrowers will be debt-free within 10 years.
- On average, Black, Hispanic, American Indian and Alaska Native borrowers will see their total lifetime payments per dollar borrowed cut in half.
