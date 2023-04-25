Jurors are about to be chosen to hear former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll's claims that Donald Trump raped her in the dressing room of a luxury Manhattan department store. Jury selection for the civil case starts Tuesday in Manhattan federal court. Carroll says a chance encounter with Trump turned violent two decades before he became president. Trump says she fabricated the claim to sell a 2019 memoir. Trump's lawyers have not ruled out the chance he might testify. The Associated Press typically does not name people who say they have been sexually assaulted unless they come forward publicly, as Carroll has done.