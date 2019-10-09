NBC NEWS - Former Vice President Joe Biden called for President Donald Trump to be impeached during a blistering campaign speech Wednesday.

"Donald Trump has violated his oath of office, betrayed this nation and committed impeachable acts," Biden said in his strongest comments to date on the matter, adding, "He should be impeached."

The former vice president said Trump "indicted himself" by asking the Ukrainian president in a July 25 phone call to investigate the Biden family and a conspiracy theory regarding the 2016 presidential election, but "convicted himself" when he publicly called for Ukraine and China to investigate the Bidens last week.

The president responded on Twitter almost immediately.

"So pathetic to see Sleepy Joe Biden, who with his son, Hunter, and to the detriment of the American Taxpayer, has ripped off at least two countries for millions of dollars, calling for my impeachment — and I did nothing wrong," Trump said. "Joe's Failing Campaign gave him no other choice!"

In the July phone call, Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for a "favor" before asking if he could probe the Bidens and the 2016 conspiracy. Trump asked for it after Zelesnkiy discussed U.S. military aid to the country, according to a partial transcript of the call released by the White House last month.

"He’s shooting holes in the Constitution and we cannot let him get away with it," Biden said.

In recent weeks, Biden has said he favored impeachment conditionally. Wednesday marked the first time he offered unconditional support for Trump's impeachment.

"I'm not going to let him get away with it," Biden said of Trump's conduct. "He's picked a fight with the wrong guy."

Biden said Trump's push to have him and his son investigated is based on "smears."

"His lying is matched only by his manifest incompetence as president," Biden said.