Russian President Vladimir Putin's gamble to invade Ukraine a year ago seems to have backfired spectacularly. The war against his neighbor has exposed some of his own weaknesses and those of Russia's military, intelligence services and economy. It has cost tens of thousands of Russian casualties, unified NATO against Moscow and isolated his country after decades of integration with the West. Analysts and a biographer see an erratic leader who is rigid and outdated in his thinking. They say Putin has overreached and is in denial about the difficulties. But they believe he's still determined to achieve victory in Europe’s bloodiest armed conflict since World War II.