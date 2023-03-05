Biden’s Selma visit puts spotlight back on voting rights

FILE - Vice President Joe Biden and U.S. Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., lead a group across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., March 3, 2013. President Joe Biden on Sunday, March 5, 2023, is set to pay tribute to the heroes of “Blood Sunday," joining thousands for the annual commemoration of the seminal moment in the civil rights movement that led to passage of landmark voting rights legislation nearly 60 years ago.