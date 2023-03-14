The Washington state House has approved an assault-weapons ban, advancing a measure long sought by gun control advocates. The Seattle Times reports after a couple hours of debate on Wednesday, House Bill 1240 passed on a largely party-line 55-42 vote. The action Wednesday moved the assault-weapons ban further than it has advanced in six previous attempts. It now heads for the state Senate for consideration. If the measure is approved by the Senate and signed into law, Washington would join nine other states that have enacted laws generally banning the sale, manufacture and transfer of assault weapons, according to the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence.