Former President Donald Trump is trying to turn criminal charges against him to his political advantage. Trump has been claiming the 34 felony charges filed against him last week are part of a plot to interfere with the 2024 presidential election. He's made similar allegations about several other criminal probes swirling around him. Trump routinely has claimed that elections he's run in were rigged against him, often before voting even began. As the first former president ever charged with a crime, his latest version of that claim takes him even further into uncharted territory.