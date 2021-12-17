Bipartisan infrastructure law allocates funding to WA airports

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Washington Senators Murray and Cantwell helped push the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for airports in Washington state, providing additional funding distributed by the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program. The distributions are determined by FAA formulas.
The $71 million in funding allocated for Washington state will go towards improving airport safety, security, increasing capacity and addressing environmental concerns.
“Washington state’s airports are absolutely vital to our regional economies and this long overdue infrastructure investment will help keep passengers on planes and shipments in the skies, while also cutting harmful emissions,” said Senator Murray. “As Washington state continues to lead and grow as a hub for travel and commerce, I’m going to keep working to make sure our airports have the resources they need to deliver world class service for our communities.”
Over half of the state’s funding is allocated for Sea-Tac International Airport, to improve the experience for customers, become greener and make general improvements.
The funding can be used for maintenance and repair, congestion and emission reduction, low-carbon technology, airfield improvements, safety and terminal improvements.
Tri-Cities will receive over $3 million in funding. The Yakima Air Terminal/McAllister Field will receive just over $1 million in funding, with Walla Walla Regional being allocated a similar amount. Richland and Ellensburg both will receive $295,000. Prosser will receive $159,000, and Sunnyside Municipal will receive $110,000.