CINCINNATI, OH - Authorities are trying to positively identify a 14-year-old boy who turned up in northern Kentucky on Wednesday, identifying himself as a child who disappeared from Illinois in 2011 and telling police he escaped from two kidnappers.

The boy told police that his name is Timmothy Pitzen, who was last seen in May 2011 when he was 6 years old.

Detectives from Aurora, Illinois, are headed to the Cincinnati area to investigate his claim.

Here are the latest updates:

Update 3:45 a.m. EDT April 4: A Newport, Kentucky, woman told WCPO-TV in Cincinnati that she saw the boy pacing near West Eighth and Columbia streets about 8 a.m. Wednesday. The woman, Crekasafra Night, said the boy’s actions made her nervous.

A caller to 911 told a dispatcher, "He walked up to my car and he went, 'Can you help me?' I just want to get home. Please help me.'

“I asked him what's going on, and he tells me he's been kidnapped and he's been traded through all these people and he just wanted to go home,” the caller said.

Update 5:25 p.m. EDT April 3: Detectives from Aurora, Illinois, are traveling to suburban Cincinnati to investigate a report that a boy found wandering in Newport, Kentucky, is claiming to be Timmothy Pitzen, who has been missing for nearly eight years.

Several residents in Newport said they saw the boy walking around near West Eighth and Columbia Street about 8 a.m. Wednesday, WCPO reported.

The residents said they saw bruising hidden by the boy’s hoodie and said he appeared scared. They called police. Newport Police Chief Tom Collins said officers responded and the boy is at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

The child told Sharonville and Blue Ash police two white males, with body-builder type builds, had been holding him hostage at a Red Roof Inn in the area, but he couldn’t tell police where.

He described the men, saying one had black curly hair and was wearing a Mountain Dew shirt and jeans and had a spider web tattoo on his neck. The other was short with a snake tattoo on his arms. They were driving a white newer model Ford SUV with yellow transfer paint, Wisconsin plates and a dent on the left back bumper.

He said he escaped, kept running and crossed a bridge into Kentucky.

There are no Red Roof Inns near any of the bridges connecting Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky.

Authorities in Campbell County, Kentucky, alerted surrounding agencies that have Red Roof Inns in their jurisdictions about the incident.

According to Aurora, Illinois, police, Timmothy Pitzen was 6 years old when he went missing in 2011.

The FBI, which is assisting Cincinnati area law enforcement in trying to verify the boy’s information, has not been able to confirm any of it.

Aurora police said they are being very cautious about the reports that the boy said he is Timmothy Pitzen, as there were several false sightings in 2011, WBBM-TV reported. Investigators have received several tips in the intervening years, but have found no sign of the boy.

Law enforcement said they are working to positively identify the teen and are conducting a DNA test.

WBBM is also reporting that Pitzen was last seen with his mother, 43-year-old Amy Fry-Pitzen, the morning of May 13, 2011, when they checked out of the Kalahari Resort at the Wisconsin Dells. Timmothy’s father had reported them missing the day before.

The two apparently visited Brookfield Zoo two days earlier and checked into the Key Lime Cove Resort in Gurnee on May 11, 2011. No one heard from either of them until Friday afternoon, when Fry-Pitzen called friends and family and told them she and the child were fine and not in danger.

Police said the boy also talked to at least one relative at the time and did not seem to be in distress.

Fry-Pitzen checked into the Rockford Inn on May 13, 2011, but Timmothy Pitzen apparently was not with her. Her body was found in her motel room the next day.

She left a note indicating the child was fine and that she had left him in the care of unnamed people.