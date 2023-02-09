A boy in a stolen car was killed in a shootout after the car's owner used an app to track down his vehicle, Denver police said.
The owner on Sunday told authorities his car was taken from the 8300 block of East Northfield Boulevard, according to a news release from the police department.
The boy drove the car to the 2900 block of West 10th Avenue, and officers found him with a gunshot wound, according to police. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police have not released his name, and the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner could not be immediately reached for comment Thursday.
The others in the stolen vehicle were gone before police arrived and have not been found, the release said.
The car's owner has not been arrested at this time, police said.
