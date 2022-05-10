A new study is looking into the brain patterns of army veterans with chronic pain that could potentially lead to personalized treatments.
A study done by frontiers in pain research is the first to look into brain connectivity patterns at rest in veterans with both chronic pain and trauma.
According to Frontier, pain and trauma are associated with a greater effective way of medical services, greater use of psychiatric medication, and increased total cost of treatment.
Researchers studied a group of more than 50 Veterans with both chronic back pain and trauma.
Based on the veteran's brain activity, they were grouped into either the low, medium or high symptom groups based on the severity of their symptoms.
Researchers found the medium symptom group was similar to the low symptom group, but the medium group showed differences in their brain connectivity signature suggesting they were better at focusing on other things when experiencing pain, which reduced its impact.
Researchers say techniques that use objective measures, such as brain connectivity, appear more sensitive and could provide a better picture of someone's resilience to pain and trauma.
This data can lead to more personalized treatments.
