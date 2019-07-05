LOS ANGELES, CA - An earthquake rattled Southern California on Friday and swaying was felt in Los Angeles, the day after the most powerful earthquake in the region in two decades.

The United States Geological Survey said Friday's quake had a magnitude of 7.1, and the epicenter of the temblor that struck at 8:20 p.m. was about 10 miles northeast of Ridgecrest.

That's the same area where Thursday's earthquake was recorded. That 6.4 magnitude quake was called the strongest to hit Southern California since 1999.