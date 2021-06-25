PASCO, WA - Pasco Detectives have issued an arrest warrant for Edgar Salvador Casian Garcia, 32 and his girlfriend Araceli Medina, 36, also known as Araceli Tapia, following Garcia’s 8 year old son Edgar Casian’s disappearance in September.
Police are looking to book the couple for assault of a child in the first degree after Edgar’s sisters ages 9 and 3 were found wandering the streets of Tijuana, Mexico under what police call “alarmingly dangerous circumstances.”
As the search for 8 year old Edgar Casian continues, Pasco detectives tell NBC Right Now, Edgar Salvador Casian Garcia and his girlfriend Araceli Medina are suspects in his disappearance and are known to have ties to Mexico.
Pasco police are currently working with the FBI, U.S Marshals and the National Center For Missing and Exploited Children to find Edgar Casian.
If you know anything about this case or the whereabouts of Edgar Salvador Casian Garcia and his girlfriend Araceli Medina- Tapia call Pasco Police Dispatch at: 509-628-0333
You can also contact the detective on the case at: DavisJ@Pasco-wa.gov
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.