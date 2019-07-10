MILLEDGEVILLE, GA – "Moana" and "marijuana" were accidentally interchanged for a 25-year-old's birthday cake, but luckily, the birthday girl didn't mind.
Kensli Davis's mother ordered an ice cream cake for her daughter's birthday, featuring the Disney character Moana. But somewhere along the way a miscommunication happened, because the resulting cake had nothing to do with Moana.
“So, my mama called and ordered me a cake telling them how much I loved Moana. (Because really I do),” Davis said in a Facebook post. “Well needless to say these people thought she said marijuana.”
The post took off on social media, gaining more than 11,000 shares.
The unexpected birthday cake design didn't bother Davis, however.
“That ice cream cake was still good though,” she wrote with a shrug emoji.