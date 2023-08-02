Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Wednesday that he and his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, are separating.
The prime minister and his wife said in a joint statement posted to their official Instagram accounts that they had "many meaningful and difficult conversations" prior to their decision.
The couple asked for privacy out of respect for the children's wellbeing.
Sophie and Justin Trudeau first met as children in Montreal and crossed paths again at a charity event in 2003, according to Vogue. They married in 2005 and have three children together, two sons and a daughter.
Justin Trudeau has publicly praised his wife over the years, most recently in a post on her birthday in April. He posted two selfies with her to his social media with a caption professing his love for her.
"From this, to this, and everything in between, there’s no one I’d rather have by my side," he wrote.
He also praised her and his own mother as two of the "strongest, bravest, and greatest people" in a Mother's Day post from May.
Sophie Grégoire Trudeau offered similar praise for her husband in a Father's Day post in June.
"This man could carry the love he has for his kids anywhere," she wrote. "Dads, never underestimate your role as mentors in your family for your sons and your daughters."
