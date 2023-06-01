Candy Mountain trailhead
Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- The Candy Mountain Preserve trailhead will be closed on June 6 and 7 for road improvements.

According to Benton County the trailhead at the popular hiking spot will be closed all day for scheduled road improvements, including paving on E 669 PR NE and hard-surfacing of the trailhead parking lot.

E 669 PR NE will be reduced to one lane during the project and hikers are encouraged to visit Badger Mountain until the work at Candy Mountain is finished.