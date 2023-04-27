The National Endowment for the Humanities is supporting an effort to record oral histories and digitize records on Indigenous boarding schools. It is contributing $4 million to ensure stories from descendants and survivors can educate future generations. The National Endowment for the Humanities and the U.S. Department of the Interior announced a partnership Wednesday. The effort is an extension of a tour launched by the Interior Department to hear often traumatic stories from Native Americans, Alaska Natives and Native Hawaiians who were sent to U.S.-funded boarding schools. A report released last year found the federal government supported more than 400 schools that sought to “civilize” Indigenous students.