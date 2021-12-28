CDC cuts recommended quarantine length in half

Officials at the Center for Disease Control Prevention decided to shorten the isolation recommendation for COVID-19, cutting the previous ten days in half. Those in isolation would not have to get tested before returning to daily life.
When someone is exposed to COVID-19, or is infected without symptoms, they will need to quarantine for only five days.
“Not all of those cases are going to be severe. In fact, many are going to be asymptomatic,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. “We want to make sure there is a mechanism by which we can safely continue to keep society functioning while following the science.”
The change reportedly stems from research that COVID-19 is most infectious in the first few days. Some medical experts voice concern about the timing, however, as the research was conducted prior to Omicron but is being implemented at Omicron’s peak. The CDC has done some research into Omicron incubation periods, with mild cases showing approximately three days between exposure and symptoms.
Many are in support of the change as it benefits the workforce and economy, allowing people to get back to work much sooner. There is hope that this change will fix the increase in staffing shortages. However, others are weary that without a test to assure they are no longer infectious, the change could cause more COVID-19 cases.