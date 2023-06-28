TRI-CITIES, Wash.- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released reports on rising foodborne illness trends, lacking treatment of Hepatitis C, and a drug increasingly found in overdose deaths.
CDC publishes a Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR) as a weekly journal to highlight public health investigation at a national scale. This week's MMWR covers nine topics.
According to the first study listed in the MMWR, incidence of Cyclospora, Escherichia coli, Vibrio, and Yersinia infections have increased compared to 2016-2021.
Another study reports that a multistate outbreak of E. coli was linked to a national fast-food chain, but investigators were unable to associate the infections with a single ingredient.
Another study suggests the majority of people in the U.S. with hepatitis C have not been cured although treatments that clear the viral infection were first approved nearly a decade ago.
According to one report, nearly two-thirds of U.S. adults report having an adverse childhood experience (ACE); 1 in 6 adults report four or more ACEs. The study found that ACEs are more common in American Indian or Alaska Native adults, adults with less than a high school education, and adults who are unemployed or unable to work.
One report finds that Xylazine mixed with fentanyl is emerging as a public health threat. Xylazine can be mixed with other illegal drugs to enhance drug effects and increase street value by increasing their weight.
A study analyzing disparities in COVID-19 disease incidence in Los Angeles, CA found that vaccination decreased infections more in low-income communities than in high-income communities, despite low-income communities being vaccinated at a lower rate.
A report in the world of collegiate swim studying a diarrhea outbreak among swim teams displays the importance of not swimming in pools if carrying the illness.
'Expression of Concern' admits an overestimation in data concerning the introduction of complementary foods to children aged 1-5.
'QuickStats' on age-adjusted rates of firearm-related homicide by race, sex, and Hispanic origin found that males had a higher rate than females across all groups.
More information on these reports can be found online.
