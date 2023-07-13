ATLANTA, Ga.- A new program being launched in the fall of 2023 by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) will ensure that COVID-19 vaccines remain free for uninsured and underinsured individuals.
The Bridge Access Program for COVID-19 Vaccines will ensure that the estimated 25-30 million uninsured adults in the U.S. have access to COVID vaccines when the shots move to the commercial market in the fall according to a CDC press releases.
"Protecting people from COVID-19 remains a top priority," said CDC Director Dr. Mandy Cohen. "CDC is partnering with state and local health agencies, health centers and pharmacies to ensure all adults maintain access to lifesaving COVID-19 vaccines."
As part of the Bridge Access Program the CDC will purchase COVID-19 vaccines and distribute them through its established network of state and local immunization programs.
These partners will then facilitate distribution of these vaccines to participating community-based providers, including local health departments and health centers.
According to the CDC the Bridge Access Program is a "temporary bridge" and is scheduled to end in 2024.
