The gender gap in teen mental illness has been observed globally, with adolescent girls reporting greater rates of mental health issues than boys in most countries. While the size of the gender gap varies significantly between nations, studies have shown that wealthier Western countries have poorer mental health outcomes and a larger gender gap than low- and middle-income nations. In the U.S., 65% of teens who received mental health care were female, while only 35% were male.

While explanations for the gender gap are generally inconclusive, researchers have hypothesized that it could be partially explained by adolescent girls experiencing disproportionately higher rates of sexual violence compared to boys. Sexual violence and trauma are factors that significantly impact psychological health and wellness.

Some studies caution against taking higher reported rates of mental health issues amongst teenage girls at face value, however. A 2022 study published in Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and Mental Health found teen boys often underreport symptoms of mental illness or act out behaviorally rather than internalizing their feelings. The report points to masculine-gendered socialization being frequently at odds with internal emotional reflection. This finding also suggests that more adolescent girls receive mental health treatment and diagnoses than boys.