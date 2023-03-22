WASHINGTON- March 22 marks the 30th World Water Day across the globe. The day is set aside by the CDC and other agencies to bring attention to the global water crisis.
The CDC says 2.2 billion people in the world live without access to clean water. With warming temperatures and stressors to the environment, resources are limited for everyday essentials such as drinking, agriculture, hygiene and health care.
Unsafe water and lack of proper sanitation resources can cause diarrheal disease including typhoid fever and cholera. The CDC estimates 257,400 people in the world die each year as a result of the diseases.
The CDC is working as a part of the Sustainable Development Goal of having safe water and sanitation by 2030.
WorldWaterDay.org says in order for their goal to be achieved, change needs to be accelerated.
"Governments have to work on average four times faster to meet SDG 6 on time, but this is not a situation that governments can solve on their own," says WWD on its website. "You and your family, school and community can make a difference by changing the way you use, consume and manage water in your lives."
The CDC encourages multiple way that everyone can get involved in celebrating World Water Day.
- Wash your hands at key times to limit the spread of germs. These key times include before, during and after eating or preparing food, after using the toilet, before and after treating a wound and when handling animals.
- Conserve water. Turn off the faucet when you're not using it to avoid wasting water.
- Celebrate online by using #WorldWaterDay and share what water means to you and raise awareness in your community.
