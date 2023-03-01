As 2024's campaign season begins, politicians are looking in the mirror and deciding whether they see an American president staring back. It was no different for Jimmy Carter when he launched his White House bid on Dec. 12, 1974. And it took meeting several presidential candidates and then encouragement from an esteemed elder statesman before the young governor of Georgia, who had never met a president himself, saw himself as something bigger. He made the leap amid the fallout from the Vietnam War and President Richard Nixon’s resignation, and Carter leveraged his unknown — and politically untainted — status to become the 39th president. That whirlwind path has been a model, explicit and otherwise, for would-be contenders ever since.