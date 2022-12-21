The Biden administration says it will release doses of prescription flu medicine from the Strategic National Stockpile to states as flu-sickened patients continue to flock to hospitals and doctors' offices around the country. States will be able to request doses of the prescription flu medication Tamiflu kept in the Strategic National Stockpile from the federal Health and Human Services department. The administration is not releasing how many doses will be made available. Last week, HHS announced it would allow states to dip into statewide stockpiles for Tamiflu, making millions of treatment courses available. Tamiflu can be prescribed to treat flu in people over the age of 2 weeks old.