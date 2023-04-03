Taiwan’s president is in the United States, delivering a message that keeping her self-ruled island strong will help ensure the world’s safety. That's even as Taiwan carefully calibrates her U.S. travel to try to contain what furious Chinese officials warn could be a strong response. Tsai Ing-wen is in New York on Thursday. Taiwan bills her visit as simply a “transit,” but she has been keeping a full agenda of events Wednesday and Thursday before flying to Central America. Most provocatively in the eyes of Beijing, her trip is expected to include a meeting with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy next week.