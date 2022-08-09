WASHINGTON -
President Biden signed the CHIPS and Science Act today.
The new law will give billions of dollars for semiconductor research and development within schools across America and in the workforce.
"Think of it as a major investment into the United States research and development skills so that we can produce more innovation and more jobs," said Senator Maria Cantwell (D) Washington.
The United States is trying to compete with China in technologies, so this bill would help create more chips and give people the training and skills to work with them.
A semiconductor or a chip is something that has electrical properties in it to help run things like computers, cars, phones, or other electric devices.
Senator Cantwell told me she is passionate about this bill because of technological advances in the future.
"It means a lot to me because I believe in the United States but I don't think our future is guaranteed and I think about all the innovation that has happened in the Northwest," said Senator Cantwell. "Even somebody like Walter Colure who basically says you can grow wine grapes and we didn't know that. So we know that this research and development investment leads to huge economic advancements."
Since inflation has been going up in the United States, Senator Cantwell told me if this bill is passed, new technology can help lower the costs of many things.
"The whole point right now is everybody knows that inflation and costs have been driving up the costs of everything," she said. "One thing that technology can do in advancements is help drive down the costs by creating more efficient ways of doing things."
The Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) Senior Public Affairs Advisor, Greg Koller told me the potential impacts on PNNL if funding is authorized would lead to increases in research for microelectronics and computing storage, energy storage, biotechnology, and coastal research.
Koller gave me a list of what each aspect would help if the CHIPS and Science act is passed and funding is authorized:
- Microelectronics/Computing: The labs overall, including PNNL, have much they can contribute to advancing microelectronics and computing, with the goal of bridging the “Valley of Death” between microelectronics and computing research and development on the one side and advanced product development in partnership with industry on the other.
- Energy Storage: The bill would potentially expand existing DOE programs at PNNL designed to accelerate innovation in energy storage technologies for both transportation electrification and grid-scale applications fundamental to decarbonizing our energy system.
- Biotechnology: Investments in both infrastructure and research authorized by the bill will potentially strengthen and leverage PNNL’s capabilities to understand and manipulate microbial functions at an unprecedented scale and pace, enabling our country to realize the benefits of the $4T bioeconomy, including new medicines, fuels, chemicals, and materials.
- Coastal Research: Funding provided through the Act could potentially expand an ongoing research effort that PNNL is now leading to perform research focusing on key aspects of coastal science in several geographic regions, including the mid-Atlantic, the Great Lakes, Puget Sound, and the Gulf Coast. This includes research on extreme weather events and their impact on human and natural systems in coastal environments and on the importance of freshwater and saltwater interfaces in modulating carbon cycle dynamics, both of which are critical for advancing the nation’s ability to effectively respond to and mitigate climate change.
The committee on Science, Space, and Technology of the House of Representatives Chairwoman Eddie Bernice Johnson also made a statement on its website saying, "We're building a diverse STEM workforce ready to tackle the challenges we face, we're strengthening our manufacturing capabilities, we're revitalizing American science and innovation, we're fighting the climate crisis, and so much more. And we're doing it all with the needs of each and every American in mind."
Senator Cantwell told me this bill will also help improve women and minorities in the technology workforce.
"One thing that we found is that when women don't see people like them in the field, then they don't go into those areas of expertise," said Senator Cantwell. "The University of Washington undertook this challenge and created an engineering department run by women and they saw a double-digit increase in the number of women who wanted to go into engineering"
