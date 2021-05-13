WASHINTON STATE- Ever since Hurricane Laura ripped through Louisiana in 2020, there has been a nationwide chlorine tablet shortage for swimming pools.
Stores like Griggs Ace Hardware, Leisure Pool-n-Spa, and even Home Depot, are all suffering from the shortage.
The owner of Griggs Ace Hardware, Charlie Griggs, said once the news of the shortage got out, it was almost impossible to keep chlorine tablets on the shelves.
"Tablets started selling like crazy I mean people were just wiping us out," Griggs described.
The factory that was destroyed supplied 30% of the nations chlorine tablets, and since factories don't pop up over night, this shortage may last until next year.
There are alternative options to tablets though, some of them are liquid or granular chlorine.
"Liquid and granular chlorine dissolve very quickly, so you need to put smaller amounts but more often," explained Griggs.
Although not as convenient, as Griggs puts it, "you do what you have to do."
If things get really bad, another option is bleach.
Griggs says it has basically the same chemical component.
Some other tips to make that chlorine last longer are: shower before getting in the pool, run systems longer to keep the water circulating, and don't let your pet in the water.
Dogs have the same amount of dirt as 50 people.