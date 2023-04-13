The California State Capitol building in Sacramento was notified Thursday morning of a "credible threat," and anyone in the building has been asked to remain in place during the investigation.
The California Highway Partol notified the Senate of the threat, according to a message from the Secretary of the Senate's office. The floor session has been delayed.
Details about the threat were not immediately available.
All Senate staff who have not reported to work were urged to remain at home and work remotely. Anyone already in the building should remain in place, according to the message.
