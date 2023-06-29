If student loan forgiveness and affirmative action are both struck down by the Supreme Court, it could send an ominous signal to millions of Americans that conservative critics have succeeded in erecting more roadblocks to racial equality in America. On Thursday, the court ruled against race-conscious admissions. The student loan ruling is still to come. To many observers, the efforts to roll back two policies that disproportionately help Black students and other students of color reflect a backlash to racial progress in higher education. The rulings could also have political consequences among young voters of color who took President Joe Biden at his word when he promised to cancel debt.