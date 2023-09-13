KENNEWICK, Wash.- The National Toy Hall of Fame at the Strong Museum in New York has announced the top 12 finalists for the class of 2023.
The Strong Museum, one of the largest history museums in the country, is asking the public to vote on which toys should make the hall of fame.
Voting is based on which toy has the largest icon-status, longevity, discovery, and innovation.
2023 nominees for the Toy Hall of Fame:
- Baseball Cards.
- Battleship.
- Bingo.
- Bop It.
- Cabbage Patch Kids.
- Choose your own Adventure Gamebooks.
- Connect 4.
- The Ken doll.
- Little Tykes Cozy Coupe.
- Nerf Toys.
- Slime.
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
You can vote for your favorite game here.
