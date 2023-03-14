A Vermont legislative committee has unanimously approved a bill that would make the state the second in the country to allow nonresidents to seek medically assisted suicide. The House Human Services Committee on Tuesday approved the measure that would remove the residency requirement. The measure would have to be approved by both legislative chambers. Eight states, including California, Colorado and New Jersey, and Washington, D.C., also have medically assisted suicide laws. If removal of the residency requirement is approved, Vermont would join Oregon, which no longer requires people to be residents of the state to use its law allowing terminally ill people to receive lethal medication.