President Joe Biden has notched an envious record on jobs, with 10.3 million gained during his tenure. But voters in Tuesday’s midterm elections are far more focused on inflation hovering near 40-year highs. Biden is asking voters to look beyond the current financial pain. He says that what matters are the job gains that he believes his policies are fostering. The government reported Friday that employers added 261,000 jobs in October as the unemployment rate bumped up to 3.7%. Biden says, “America is reasserting itself.” But he adds: “We also know folks are still struggling with inflation. It’s our number one priority.”