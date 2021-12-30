COVID-19 hospitalizations rising among children

The record for children in the hospital due to COVID-19 is nearing previous peaks, which experts suggest is driven by the fast-spreading omicron variant. The majority of children are not vaccinated.
According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, an average of 334 kids were admitted to hospitals with COVID-19 per day from Dec. 21-27. This is a 58% increase from the prior week, showing again how highly-transmissible omicron is.
If the average raises by just ten more cases in children per day, the record will be topped. It was last set in Sept. with an average of 342 children cases each day.
However, children still represent a small portion of all COVID-19 hospitalizations, with thousands of adults each day. Doctors are also reporting less severe symptoms in omicron cases compared to delta cases.
Vaccinations are approved for children ages five and up. They have not been approved for very long for ages 5-11, leaving partially-vaccinated children at risk for omicron.