DoorDash will pay $1.6 million to its workers after a city of Seattle investigation found the company failed to implement the city’s required sick and safe time policy. The Seattle Times reports the Office of Labor Standards said this week that the San Francisco-based delivery company that contracts workers to make food deliveries violated city requirements to provide paid sick and safe time to workers. The city initially passed the requirements for food delivery and transportation app-based companies during the COVID-19 pandemic. The city made the protections for on-demand gig workers permanent in March. A DoorDash spokesperson told the newspaper the company has worked diligently to meet the new requirements.